Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Acme United has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Acme United had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acme United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Acme United from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acme United stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Acme United as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name.

