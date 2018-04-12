TheStreet upgraded shares of Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, March 26th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Acorn International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

ATV opened at $20.89 on Monday. Acorn International has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/acorn-international-atv-upgraded-to-c-by-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products; and third parties products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.