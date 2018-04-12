Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Given a $83.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

KeyCorp set a $83.00 price target on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.29 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,431. The company has a market cap of $50,464.18, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Corti sold 88,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $6,149,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,562 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,792.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis M. Durkin sold 21,488 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,658,443.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,678,414.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,701,258 shares of company stock valued at $191,727,094. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

