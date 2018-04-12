Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.53 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00797252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012971 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00161105 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

