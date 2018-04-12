Exchange Income Co. (EIF) Insider Adam Terwin Buys 1,900 Shares

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) insider Adam Terwin bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,501.00.

Shares of TSE EIF traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.17. 81,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,282. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$25.80 and a 1 year high of C$39.33.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.17. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of C$263.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.90 million.

EIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.11.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

