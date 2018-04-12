Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 326,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,757. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,015.60, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director David M. Mott purchased 869,574 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,652,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $1,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,385,254 shares of company stock worth $17,966,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 215,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

