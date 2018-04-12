adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) Hits One Day Volume of $20,082.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One adbank token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and EtherDelta. adbank has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $20,082.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00797252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012971 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00161105 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About adbank

adbank was first traded on November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,953,700 tokens. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin and IDEX. It is not possible to buy adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

