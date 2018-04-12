AdCoin (ACC) Market Capitalization Tops $472,488.00

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded up 97.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. AdCoin has a total market capitalization of $472,488.00 and $10,055.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdCoin has traded 116.9% higher against the US dollar. One AdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006113 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AdCoin

ACC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 71,008,644 coins and its circulating supply is 6,016,161 coins. The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

