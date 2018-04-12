ADES International (LON:ADES) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADES International (LON:ADES) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th.

Shares of ADES stock opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.23) on Monday. ADES International has a 1 year low of GBX 11.80 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.50 ($0.25).

ADES International Company Profile

ADES International Holding Ltd. provides oil and gas drilling and production services in the Middle East and Africa. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling services, as well as production services. ADES International Holding Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

