AdEx Market Capitalization Reaches $49.83 Million (CRYPTO:ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. AdEx has a total market cap of $49.83 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00008601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Binance, Bittrex and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00826403 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00163393 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00058578 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Binance and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.