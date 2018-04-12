ExxonMobil (XOM) Holdings Reduced by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 2.0% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 51.1% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in ExxonMobil by 9.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ExxonMobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,636,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,475,000 after acquiring an additional 160,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Howard Weil raised shares of ExxonMobil from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. HSBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $90.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.34.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $77.22. 13,262,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,614,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ExxonMobil has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $326,581.19, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

