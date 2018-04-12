ADLER Real Estate AG (ADL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.96 ($19.70).

ADL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.20 ($20.00) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADLER Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($19.64) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €14.00 ($17.28) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

ADL opened at €14.68 ($18.12) on Thursday. ADLER Real Estate has a one year low of €11.78 ($14.54) and a one year high of €14.51 ($17.91).

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of Germany's leading property companies. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly by making acquisitions. ADLER owns almost 50,000 residential units. These are mostly located in northern and western Germany and offer affordable homes to tenants with medium to low incomes.

