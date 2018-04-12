ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $5.42

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 115523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $233.38, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.62% and a negative net margin of 58.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 million. analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 429.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,821,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,367,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,702 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $3,538,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $3,050,000. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and intends to market specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics.

