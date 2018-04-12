Adobe Systems (ADBE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Adobe reported strong fiiscal first-quarter results driven by strong demand for the company’s innovative solutions and growing subscriptions for its cloud application. It has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the last one year. Adobe has been making great efforts toward establishing its presence in cloud-related software areas such as documents and marketing. Adobe Experience Manager, which enables brands to offer a personalized experience, is also witnessing robust growth. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud. However, end-market recovery appears slow which remains a matter of concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.88.

Adobe Systems stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,777. Adobe Systems has a 1 year low of $129.05 and a 1 year high of $231.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $110,574.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe Systems news, CFO Mark Garrett sold 54,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.38, for a total value of $10,209,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $658,148.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,058,355.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,310 shares of company stock valued at $58,260,377 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 91,821 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

