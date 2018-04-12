Adp, Llc (ADP) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Adp, Llc (NASDAQ:ADP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the business services provider on Sunday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from ADP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

ADP stock opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51,379.39, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ADP has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $125.24.

ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. ADP had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. ADP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ADP will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $405,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $7,848,958.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,088,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,161 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,893. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ADP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded ADP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on ADP from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ADP from $133.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

ADP Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

