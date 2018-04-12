adToken Price Hits $0.0314 on Major Exchanges (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, adToken has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One adToken token can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta and Bittrex. adToken has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and $1.32 million worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00823067 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014583 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00040659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174871 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About adToken

adToken launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Token Trading

adToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adToken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.