ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS: ADVOF) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ADVA Optical Networking to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ADVA Optical Networking $581.16 million -$4.78 million 79.38 ADVA Optical Networking Competitors $292.19 million $32.31 million 2.17

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. ADVA Optical Networking is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADVA Optical Networking’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ADVA Optical Networking and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 0 0 N/A ADVA Optical Networking Competitors 50 247 441 24 2.58

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.42%. Given ADVA Optical Networking’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADVA Optical Networking has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVA Optical Networking -1.04% 3.87% 2.04% ADVA Optical Networking Competitors -25.49% -19.47% -4.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable demarcation, edge aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators. The company also provides timing and synchronization products; network infrastructure assurance products; and automated network management products, such as FSP service manager, FSP network manager, FSP network hypervisor, ensemble portal, and Pro-Vision products that offer a unified platform for network operations. In addition, it provides professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

