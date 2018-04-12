Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Stake Increased by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $2,279,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 283,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000.

AAP stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The stock has a market cap of $8,163.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

In related news, insider Thomas Greco bought 8,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,252.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,081 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,327.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $39,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.14.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

