VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 52,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,111. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.1131 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

