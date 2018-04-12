13,624 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,246.95 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roku to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vetr cut shares of Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.12 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

In other news, VP Chas Smith sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Globespan Capital Partners V. L sold 1,596,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $52,656,361.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,777,131 shares of company stock worth $58,524,942 over the last 90 days.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

