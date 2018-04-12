iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

Shares of EEMS stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. iShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $57.36.

