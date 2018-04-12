Advisor Group Inc. Has $679,000 Position in Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (NYSE:LCM)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (NYSE:LCM) by 503.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter.

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Profile

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains from trading in securities, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 40% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and convertible securities of the United States and non-United States issuers, and may invest up to 60% of its managed assets in non-convertible high-yield securities.

