iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF has a 52 week low of $104.51 and a 52 week high of $106.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0902 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

About iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

