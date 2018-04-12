Advisor Group Inc. Has $695,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 293,338 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $786,816.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,106.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $180,236.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS set a $60.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

EXPD opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10,773.40, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $67.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

