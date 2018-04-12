Advisor Group Inc. Sells 6,228 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 75,330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,423,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,056,000. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 65,708 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 549,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,293. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

