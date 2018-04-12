Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,015 Shares of Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify Inc (US) were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 50,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter worth about $10,701,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,880.37, a P/E ratio of -284.60 and a beta of 1.29. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.82.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Shopify Inc (US) Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

