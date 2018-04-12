Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,552 Shares of AdvisorShares Trust (TTFS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Trust (NYSEARCA:TTFS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of AdvisorShares Trust worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000.

AdvisorShares Trust stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Trust has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $75.63.

