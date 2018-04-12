Aegon (AEG) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $7.25

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 1546180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aegon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $14,320.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1745 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aegon (AEG) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $7.25” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/aegon-aeg-reaches-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-7-25.html.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.