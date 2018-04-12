Aeron (ARN) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 20th. Aeron has a market cap of $12.59 million and $3.54 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00014150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, Bit-Z and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00817886 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00174070 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00063171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Kuna, Mercatox and Tidex. It is not currently possible to buy Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

