Affimed (AFMD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology. The Company’s TandAbs has the ability to bring NK-cells or T-cells into proximity and trigger a signal cascade that leads to the destruction of cancer cells. Its product pipeline includes AFM13, AFM11 and AFM21. Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. 69,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,476. Affimed has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $134.14, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 1,493.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.04%. research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Affimed by 817.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,773 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s product candidates are developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells.

