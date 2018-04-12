Aflac (AFL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Aflac (NYSE:AFL) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aflac earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1837205897172 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aflac to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Aflac from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,189. The stock has a market cap of $34,588.27, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aflac has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $239,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,118. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

