Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) Stock Price

Shares of MITT opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.32, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AG Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. AG Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 92.01% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AG Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Sigman acquired 7,200 shares of AG Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $123,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at $657,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AG Mortgage Investment Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

