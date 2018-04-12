Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Director Sells $340,450.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,464.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.27. 122,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,845. The company has a market cap of $21,489.80, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 100,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

