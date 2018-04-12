Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $88.24

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.24 and last traded at $87.48, with a volume of 412122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.33.

Several research firms recently commented on AGIO. UBS lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4,784.49, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.16). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 731.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $161,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $1,870,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,030 shares of company stock valued at $16,530,198 in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 345,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 312,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,331 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 679.7% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 142,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 124,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

