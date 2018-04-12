AGNC Investment (AGNC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AGNC Investment have outperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past three months. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings remained unchanged in a month’s time. Notably, the company is making reasonable efforts to restructure its portfolio to hedge interest rate and prepayment uncertainty. The company’s efficiecnt cost structure also augur well. Further, a strong capital position and access to a diverse funding base render significant financial flexibility to the company. However, as the company prioritizes risk management over incremental returns, robust returns might remain elusive in the short run.”

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded AGNC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

AGNC opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,333.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.32 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 86.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Federico sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $250,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 349,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 90,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

