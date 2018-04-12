Agoras Tokens (AGRS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Agoras Tokens (CURRENCY:AGRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Agoras Tokens has a market cap of $57.19 million and $0.00 worth of Agoras Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agoras Tokens token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00015832 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Agoras Tokens has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00829745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014386 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00042313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00176373 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00061120 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Agoras Tokens Token Profile

Agoras Tokens was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Agoras Tokens’ total supply is 41,987,989 tokens. Agoras Tokens’ official website is www.idni.org. The Reddit community for Agoras Tokens is /r/tauchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agoras Tokens’ official Twitter account is @TauChainOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tau is a programming language with blockchain built-ins. Its main feature is being consistently decidable (see tauchain.org). Agoras is an application over Tau-Chain, being first and foremost a smart currency offering predictable and verifiable contracts, and will offer several markets. The token issued on the OMNI layer is (54) is the official IDNIs Agoras Intermediate Token. “

Agoras Tokens Token Trading

Agoras Tokens can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Agoras Tokens directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agoras Tokens must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agoras Tokens using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Agoras Tokens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agoras Tokens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.