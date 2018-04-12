Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Agree Realty worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $1,433.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a net margin of 49.86% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.19 per share, for a total transaction of $589,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,962,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 436 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable space.

