AidCoin Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. AidCoin has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $76,130.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00808561 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012976 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00161966 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,914,472 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is not possible to buy AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

