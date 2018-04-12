AidCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $6.11 Million (CRYPTO:AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $77,877.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00797903 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013101 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00164140 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,914,472 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is not currently possible to purchase AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

