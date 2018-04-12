Aigang Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (CRYPTO:AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Aigang has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $24,552.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Aigang token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00795919 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013077 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00040028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00163789 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00058409 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang launched on November 14th, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,321,214 tokens. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and OTCBTC. It is not possible to purchase Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

