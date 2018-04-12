Aimia (AIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aimia (TSE:AIM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIM. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aimia from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aimia from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aimia from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of AIM stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 338,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,708. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$9.21.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$398.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$774.60 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/aimia-aim-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.