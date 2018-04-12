Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKBA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $10.01 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $87.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 100.28%. analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

