Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$7.02 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.19 and a 12-month high of C$11.36.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of C$205.37 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Mccluskey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Also, Director David Alexander Fleck purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,000 shares of company stock worth $418,175.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Laurentian set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.81.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. The Company’s segments include Young-Davidson, Mulatos, El Chanate and Corporate/other. Its Corporate and other segment consists of exploration and development projects.

