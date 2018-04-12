QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells $37,519.17 in Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander H. Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,180 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $78,989.20.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 674,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,652,722. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $81,079.48, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 148,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,306 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,559 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 266,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.13 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/alexander-h-rogers-sells-663-shares-of-qualcomm-inc-qcom-stock-updated-updated.html.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.