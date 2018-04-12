Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.95.

Shares of ALXN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,695. The firm has a market cap of $25,228.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $909.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.38 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $83,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie O’neill sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $194,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,708. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,390,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,491,000 after buying an additional 215,005 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,857,000 after buying an additional 414,969 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,541,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,572,000 after buying an additional 307,117 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,986,000 after buying an additional 243,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,251,000 after buying an additional 62,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

