Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price

Headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.3725813815911 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.57. 7,129,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,264,080. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $453,580.41, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price (down from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/alibaba-group-baba-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-19-updated-updated.html.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.