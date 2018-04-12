Cineworld (CINE) Insider Alicja Kornasiewicz Purchases 25,000 Shares

Cineworld (LON:CINE) insider Alicja Kornasiewicz purchased 25,000 shares of Cineworld stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($87,632.51).

LON CINE traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 247.20 ($3.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. Cineworld has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.15 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329.42 ($4.66).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 756 ($10.69).

Cineworld Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the operation of cinemas. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav Chen brand names.

