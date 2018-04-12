ALIS Price Up 13.3% This Week (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, ALIS has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALIS has a market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $45,030.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003052 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00816810 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174426 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062186 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s launch date was August 25th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,538,647 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALIS is a social media platform specialized for the Japanese market. It is inspired by Steemit and has a similar rewards system. The ALIS ecosystem is powered by an Ethereum token, ALIS. Content creators are rewarded with for their work according to its rating. “

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

