Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Alkermes (ALKS) Price Target to $45.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

“FDA response looks like someone may not have been listening. The nature of the FDA response to ALKS stands in stark contrast to a comment by the CEO on the 2Q17 results conference call, Earlier this week, we passed a major milestone with the outcome of our pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, which resulted in an agreement on our NDA submission content and timing.” We generally take with a grain of salt any management comments that FDA meetings went well” or were productive” but we believe investors may have been led to believe that the FDA viewed the ALKS 5461 data as potentially adequate for approval. That the FDA evidently has asked for additional clinical studies strongly calls into question such an assumption, in our opinion.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Alkermes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alkermes from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6,660.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 1.82. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $275.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.23 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane Cooke sold 72,793 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,407,616.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,185.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,250 over the last quarter. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

