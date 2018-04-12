Allegiant Air (ALGT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Allegiant Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.55.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $163.85 on Monday. Allegiant Air has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,701.61, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.07.

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.93. Allegiant Air had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $378.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Air will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Allegiant Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.32%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,650 shares of Allegiant Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $294,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,645 shares of Allegiant Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $2,066,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,977,169 shares in the company, valued at $486,469,414.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,275 shares of company stock worth $44,704,476. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Air by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Allegiant Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Air Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

